World Diabetes Day: Coalition asks FG to make diabetes’ prevention national priority



A coalition of non-governmental organisations, National Action on Sugar Reduction (NASR), has called on the Federal Government to make the prevention of diabetes a national priority.

NASR, which is advocating policies to combat the impact of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Nigeria, in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday night to mark 2021 World Diabetes Day, asked the government to step up efforts towards implementing a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages.

The World Diabetes Day is marked every November 14 and this year’s celebration is themed: “Access to Diabetes Care”.

The Coalition in a statement issued by the Executive Director of cancer organization Project Pink Blue, Mr Runcie Chidebe, stated that NCDs are now a public health emergency.

” According to the World Health Organization, nearly 4 million Nigerians are living with diabetes, with type 2 diabetes being more common than type 1. The rates of type 2 diabetes are rising.

“The National Action on Sugar Reduction (NASR), a coalition of organisations advocating for policies to combat the impact of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Nigeria, maintains it constitutes a public health emergency. A 2020 study links increased type 2 diabetes risk with high consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages, or soft drinks as they are commonlycalled.

“Recognising that the Federal Ministry of Health considers non-communicable disease prevention a national priority, the NASR is asking the government to step up efforts towards implementing a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages.

“The coalition maintains that tax funds can be earmarked for providing healthcare to the country’s low-income groups. For Nigeria’s urbanpoor, soft drinks are readily accessible, but basic aspects of diabetes care such as insulin and blood sugar monitoring devices remain far out of reach.

“Urgent government action is needed to implement mandatory and effective health policies to reduce the rising non-communicable disease rates, particularly type 2 diabetes, in Nigeria. Sugar-sweetened beverage taxes have been successfully implemented in other countries like South Africa and Mexico. It is time for Nigeria to take this step.

“We cannot afford to see the detrimental health and economic effects of easy access to sugar-sweetened beverages go unchallenged. Revenue fromthe proposed tax can be used to fund diabetes care for Nigeria’s poor and vulnerable populations.”

“The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, recently announced a proposed pro-health tax increase on soft drinks in Nigeria in the 2022 budget. During the public presentation and breakdown of the highlights of the 2022 Appropriation Bill, the minister said that the government will increase excise “duties on carbonated drinks in the 2021 Finance Act.

“In addition to the economic benefits of the tax, the Coalition recognizes the positive effect this will have on the health of Nigerians. While the Coalition applauds the Federal Government for this significant step towards protecting the lives of Nigerians, it says much remains to be done.

“It is calling for a specific excise duty of 20% on all sugar-sweetened beverages and asks that the government use this tax to fund the prevention and treatment of NCDs, including type 2”, the statement stated.

