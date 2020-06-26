World Drug Day: Ondo NDLEA seizes 7, 70.114kg hard drugs, 150 suspects

Ondo state command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested no fewer than 150 hard drug suspects between January and June 2020.

A total of 7, 702.114kg of hard drugs, comprising 7, 653.445kg of cannabis sativa, 48.669kg of psychotropic substances and 0.06g of cocaine were seized by the agency within the same period.

Disclosing this, the state commander, Haruna Gagara, addressing newsmen in Akure on Friday in commemoration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with the theme: “Better Knowledge For Better Care.”

Among the 150 suspects arrested, 138 of them were males, while the remaining 12 were females.

Haruna stressed the need to mitigate the impact of drug abuse and illicit trafficking on the health and security of the citizenry become necessary.

He said, “The current high rate of rape in the country, drug abuse is one of the predisposing factors fueling the rise in cases of this nature, therefore, the need for cooperation cannot be overemphasised.”

The NDLEA boss disclosed that among the seizures made during the period in view, 65 bags of cannabis sativa were seized on Friday at Agunla area of Ogbese in Akure North local government area of the state.

He said, “If we must enjoy a drug-free and healthy society devoid of crime, it is imperative that families, government, communities, nongovernmental organisations, civil society organisations, religious organisations should take necessary steps to counter the rising drug problems in our country.”