World Environment Day – FG, EU clean-up Jabi lake to ensure healthy, safe environment

The federal government in collaboration with the European Union (EU) have undertaken an effective cl[pean-up at Jabi Lake, to ensure a healthy and safe environment in FCT.

Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, supervised the walk and exercise, in collaboration with some EU in Abuja. Abdullahi said that the exercise was to commemorate World Environment Day (WED), with a theme: “Only One Earth’ ‘Together We can Protect it.’’

The WED, led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), has been held annually on June 5 since 1973.

“The theme is simple, apart from this one earth, I don’t think we have another, so if we don’t have another earth elsewhere, then we should ensure that this planet is protected.

“So that we can have a place where we can co-exist, a place that is habitable for us.

“Whatever thing that can be humanly done through policies and other possible measures to ensure that this earth is habitable without delay, such effort should be put in place.

“Our environment 50 years ago is still ravaging, Nigerians are not exclusive in this act, the environmental challenges are obvious in marketplaces, schools, offices, sea everywhere,’’ he said.

The minister commended the EU officials and other developed countries for their collaboration and immense support to ensure that the environment was healthy and safe.

Earlier in her remarks, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Amb. Samuela Isopi, said the collaboration with the Federal Government was part of an effort to commemorate World Environment Day (WED).

“As you may know, the WED will be celebrated tomorrow all over the world, yet we decided to start earlier with this symbolic walk toward one of the most popular places in the FCT.

“In this recreational park, I know that a lot of sports are practised every day in this place and even some come here before heading to work.

“Overall, this place is a full ecosystem likewise, every ecosystem needs to be preserved. It is obvious that the more crowded it will get, the more effort needs to be done to address it.

“Here it is our air, our water and our plant life that is put in danger,’’ she said.

Isopi called on FCT residents to ensure that the Lake was kept clean and healthy, for its sustainability and safety of people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

