World Heritage Sites: Fugar socio-cultural group seek inclusion of tourist caves

The Fugar Progressive Union (FPU), a socio-cultural group in Edo state, has called on the UNESCO to include in its nominations some of its tourist sites for consideration among the list of World Heritage Sites.

The FPU national president, Barrister Richard Anetekhai, said the caves represented a masterpiece of natural creative genius.

“The tourist sites are strategically located in a very serene environment to attract visitors from all over the world,” he said.

Anetekhai said that in addition to the caves, Fugar has a rich cultural heritage that is being adequately showcased during its Cultural day celebrations marked annually.

According to Barrister Anetekhai, there are several good hotels and relaxation spots in Fugar, being the headquarters of Etsako Central Local Government Area, to accommodate potential tourists.

The request becomes necessary as some of its tourist sites like “Edegbake” cave and “Oghodoghodo” cave, met some of the cultural and natural criteria needed for selection.

Moreover, Edegbake and Oghodoghodo Caves, are already designated as tourist sites by the Edo State government.

Nigeria currently has over ten of such tourist sites including Osun – Osogbo sacred grove, Sukur Cultural Landscape and Argungu Fishing festival.

Meanwhile, the annual Fugar Cultural Day usually held in August/September has been put on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic. “We are not very sure of the possibility of such a large gathering this year, but still leaving the options open” Anetekhai clarified.