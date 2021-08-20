World Humanitarian Day: 235m persons need assistance, Refugees Commission’s boss reveals

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has said the Commission will continue to work in line with the 2017 roadmap, which focuses on strengthening of internal frameworks, stream lining of existing data, standardised digitilisation, sustainable & durable solution as well as strategic partnership for resource mobilisation and aimed at effective service delivery.

The Federal Commissioner stated this Thursday in Abuja in a closing remark for the World Humanitarian Day 2021, saying, with a record 235 million people in 36 countries requiring humanitarian assistance, it is no longer news that the World is facing unprecedented humanitarian crisis and Nigeria has had its fair share.

She said: “Most disturbing is the risk of famine in Northeast Nigeria brought by the increasing effects of climate change, thereby negatively affecting the food security in the region. Smallholder farmers that rely on rainfall in the BAY States (Borno, Adamawa and Yobe), face the highest risk because of their dependence on agriculture and fishing for livelihoods.

“The Commission will place strategic initiatives and mechanisms through a comprehensive whole of society approach to strengthen our national response and fulfil all our obligations towards all our commitments.

“We must continue to express our gratitude to President Buhari for recording giant strides in the Humanitarian Sector, for the first time, the nation has in place an institutionalised and coordinated approach towards social inclusion, response to disaster and humanitarian crisis which has continue to evolve to existing realities and to match global practices.

“We also commend the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq for her leadership, stewardship, vision and unwavering support for the work that we do.”

She then commended the humanitarian and relief workers, management and staff of all the agencies within the Ministry, adding, “According to USAID, over the last year alone, at least 475 aid workers were killed, injured, or kidnapped. Despite the danger and risk to you, you all continue to bring your best selves to the table.”