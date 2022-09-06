World Humanitarian Day: Julius Berger donates food, cash, others

As part of activities to mark the 2022 World Humanitarian Day, Julius Berger PLC has donated food stuff and related items to the children and management at Little Saints Orphanage, Palm Grove Estate, Lagos state.

World Humanitarian Day is an international day dedicated to recognise humanitarian personnel, caregivers and victims of humanitarian crisis.

The theme for World Humanitarian Day 2022 is #ItTakesAVillage and it is built upon the metaphor, ‘It takes a village to raise a child”, which contributes greatly to socio-economic progress.

A press staterment by Julius Berger Media and Publicity Unit, Tuesday, said: “The Head of Corporate Communications of Julius Berger Plc, James Agama, said that showing care and being humanitarian to people, communities and organisations such as Little Saints Orphanage is part of the corporate culture of the engineering construction company.

“He admonished the Founder and management of the Orphanage to continue to take good care of the children because as caregivers, God will always have a way to reward them richly.

“Julius Berger’s Team lead, Engr. (Mrs) Rasheedat Anifowoshe, later presented a cheque donation of N500,000 to the Founder of the Orphanage, Rev (Mrs.) Dele George, for the beneficial use of the orphanage.”

In her remarks, the founder expressed excitement at the donations to the Home by Julius Berger stating that it represented the best the orphanage has received in recent times.

“This is one of the best donations we have received. Everybody knows how food has become very expensive, but God has been faithful using people and organisations like Julius Berger to bless us.

“We are happy that on this day of World charity we are receiving these generous and reassuring donations from Julius Berger,” she stated.

She assured Julius Berger that the donations would be used for the welfare of the children of the Home, adding that, “…we recognise and commend Julius Berger for all the good works they do.

“We are happy today that we have also become one of the recipients of Julius Berger’s compassionate corporate social responsibility initiatives.”

She disclosed that the Home was founded in 1994, and currently has 150 children in four Homes across Lagos and three other locations in Warri, Itele and Agbara, saying that, “…it is a Christian community organisation and the first private orphanage to be registered in Lagos State.” She added that, so far, in the over 25 years of the orphanage’s existence, over 1,000 children and 350 adopted children (Nigeria and from abroad) have passed through the Orphanage.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

