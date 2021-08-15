World Junior Athletics Championship: 24 athletes depart for Kenya

Twenty  four athletes  departed Abuja  Sunday  for Nairobi,  Kenya to participate  in the World Junior Athletics  Championship scheduled for August 17 to 22, 2021. 

They are to be joined by four others from the United States.

According  to the President  of the Athletics  Federation  of Nigeria Chief Tonobok Okowa, “This is another unique opportunity  for a new set of young athletes  to prove  their talent at the world level.  Once they do well, it would be  a great transition  from the more established ones to the new generation. These are a new  generation of Nigeria track and field.  it’s an opportunity for some of the Athletes who missed out from the just concluded Tokyo Olympics to show case their talents. 

“NIgeria should be hopeful that these sets of young athletes will bring medals from  the world Athletics championships in Kenya.”

The event scheduled for the Nyayo Sports Complex, Nairobi will see 973 athletes participating in 44 events.

