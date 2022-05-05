World Malaria Day: Pregnant women urged to regularly go for checking           

A call has gone out to all pregnant women in Nasarawa state and Nigerians in general to always go for antenatal check-ups in order to have a safe delivery devoid of health complications.

The director, Social Mobilization Unit of the Nasarawa Primary Health Care Center, Lafia, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar, made the call shortly after leading staff of the health center on a special health mobilization campaign to Lafia.

He enlightened the women and children as part of activities to celebrate this year’s World Malaria Day on the need for pregnant women and children to frequently visit hospitals/maternity centers.

He also emphasised the need for mosquito treaded net in order to be free from contacting the dreaded malaria decease.

He said there is no gain-saying that malaria is a decease that mostly affects a mother and her child. Therefore, it has become mandatory for the health centers in the state to carry out the campaign.

He added that on its part, the state government has been doing its best to fight the dreaded decease in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

