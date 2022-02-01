World NTD Day: 4 million at risk of Elephantiasis in Zamfara – Commissioner

Zamfara state commissioner for Health Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar, Tuesday, said demographics survey conducted in the state indicated that over four million people were at risk of elephantiasis disease across all 14 local government areas of the state.

He disclosed this at the occasion to mark the 3rd world Neglected Tropical Disease (NTDs) commemoration held at ministry conference Hall in Gusau Monday.

He added that all the 14 local government areas are endemic while over 4 million people living in the state are at the risk of elephantiasis disease.

He described NTD as preventable blindness and disability

“The NTDs affects more than 1.7 billion people worldwide and can cause severe and lifelong impairment,” he said.

He said usually those affected with NTD (diseases) are usually stigmatized and that alone can have a devastating impact on the victims or their families.

He said, “The disease not only affect people’s Health but they also take away their opportunities to go to school or earn a living.

“The associated stigma can have a devastating impact on those affected as well as their families and communities”.

He pointed out that the state government is doing everything needful in eradication of NTDs in the state, stressing that Nigeria as a whole and Zamfara state in particular is at the risk of contracting NTD’s.

“Trachoma, 7 LGAs are under control, Onchocerciasis, 6 endemic local government are no longer at risk and Bilharzia 14 local government are endemic and more than 1.1million school age Children are at risk,” he added.