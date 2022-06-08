World Oceans Day: HOMEF laments despoliation of N/Delta, Gulf of Guinea by oil coys

As the World marks the 2022 World Ocean Day with the theme – Revitalization: Collective Action for the Ocean, Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) has lamented the rate of the despoliation of the Niger Delta and the Gulf of Guinea by oil exploration and exploitation, saying this is a sad commentary.

The Foundation in a statement by it Media/Communication Lead, Kome Odhomor, on Wednesday said it is necessary for a sober reflections on the state of the oceans, seas, rivers, and creeks.

The statement tagged: ‘Real Actions for Ocean and Our Wellbeing’send on mail reads: “It is particularly important that individuals and local communities who have lived in harmony with these water bodies be recognized, supported, and learned from.

“Today we mark the World Oceans Day from the banks of the river at Ogulagha community, Delta State, Nigeria. It is a day for dialogue with fishers and community people whose connection with the ocean, rivers, and creeks around them goes beyond livelihoods, it is their life.

“The degraded condition of the community is a sad commentary on the despoliation of the Niger Delta and the Gulf of Guinea by oil exploration and exploitation. Like many other extractive communities of the Niger Delta, Ogulagha community is incessantly impacted by oil spills and waste dumps that threaten not only the aquatic ecosystem but also the survival of the people.”

HOMEF Director, Dr. Nnimmo Bassey calls for real collective action to protect the ocean and other water bodies.

According to him, “We cannot talk about collective actions without first defining what the problems are, and who are responsible for the problems.

“It is crystal clear that industrial fishing, offshore exploration, and exploitation, dumping of waste offshore, and similar activities are the major drivers of pollutions and aquatic ecosystems destruction. We can only thrive when our oceans thrive.

“Polluting the ocean is a direct threat to humanity and polluters must not be allowed to divest without first accounting for their environmental sins.”

The occasion was also used to inaugurate the FishNet Alliance chapter in the community. FishNet Alliance is a network of fishers in Africa.

