World Peace Organisation to honour Ooni, Afe Babalola, others

All is now set for the World Peace Organisation (WPO) to honour Nigerians who met its criteria as peace builders.

The beneficiaries included the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi and the Founder of Afe Babalola University, Chief Afe Babalola, SAN.

The Country President of WPO in Nigeria, Ambassador Olumuyiwa Babalola, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during a brief meeting with some journalists and the World Publication Director of the organisation, who is also the former Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Liberty Party (NDLP), Barrister Robinson Akpua.

He said part of the commitment of the organisation was to encourage people of goodwill by giving such award to those who merit it.

The World Peace Organisation that recently supported United Nations Resolution Demanding Russia End Invasion on Ukraine is a specialised Intergovernmental organisation responsible for International Peace that deals with the global rules of peace between nations.

Olumuyiwa said the Nigeria’s eminent sons and daughters who have left an indelible mark in the area of peace building in their respective states and careers will be honoured in May.

“The award of honour in collaboration with international societies in the world will also seek to highlight so many good things going on in Nigeria aside from the security challenges,” he said.

According to him, Chief Afe Babalola, Founder of ABUAD; Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife; alongside some political heavy weights, including governors have been penciled down for the award.