World Polio Day: UN sensitises Yobe citizens

As part of activities to commemorate this year’s World Polio Day, the United

Nations, in conjunction with the Yobe state Ministry of Health

yesterday organised a rally to sensitise the public on the killer

disease which paralyses children.

Communication and Development Officer of the UN in the state, Zainab

Hassan said they went round Damaturu to sensitise the people as well

to show them samples of polio survivors, in addition to the radio and

television jingles being aired.

“We are out to inform the public that the polio is still in existence.

Nigeria is the only country in Africa that the virus still exists,

therefore through sensitisation, it can be eliminated completely.

“I am advising parents, care givers or anybody in charge of a child

under the age of five to take them to vaccination units, in case they

did not benefit from the supplementary immunisation that is being done

house-to-house, in order to prevent children against the infection,’’

she said.

Blueprint gathered that the chairman of the task force on immunisation,

who is also the deputy governor of the state, Engr Abubakar D. Ali

called for intensified routine immunisation campaign to low performing

emirates that share border with Bauchi state.

“The two emirates of Fika and Gudi are lagging in accepting the polio

vaccine,” he said, regretting that parents’ apathy and negligence

towards routine immunisation were visible threats in eradicating polio

from the area, saying only 53 per cent of children in Fika were

immunised, hence the need for the traditional rulers to ensure full

compliance by their subjects.

He advised the traditional rulers to adopt the concept of child

registration at birth with a view to track those who missed or did not

complete their routine immunization.

