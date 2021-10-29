World Stroke Day: 13m in danger of stroke worldwide – NMA

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has disclosed that no fewer than 13 million people globally are at risk of stroke.

The chairman of Kwara state branch of the association, Prof. Baba Issa, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Ilorin.

A statement indicated that the alert was in commemoration of World Stroke Day.

It read in part, “13.7 million people worldwide will have their first stroke this year, and five and a half million will die as a result. The Day is commemorated every October 29, which was globally established by the World Stroke Organisation (WSO), to increase awareness and drive action on the disease around the world, as it has already reached epidemic levels. One in four adults over the age of 25 will have a stroke in their lifetime.



“The current trends suggest that the number of annual deaths will climb to 6.7 million annually without appropriate action. Stroke is the leading cause of death and disability globally with 116 million years of healthy life lost each year to the disease.

“It disproportionately affects individuals living in resource-poor countries. From 2000 to 2008, the overall stroke incidence rates in low- to middle-income countries exceeded that of incidence rates seen in high-income countries by 20 percent.”

The association observed that two out of every three people who suffer from a stroke live in low- and middle-income countries.

“One of the main disease processes leading to stroke is atherosclerosis. It is most frequently caused by a clot in an artery supplying blood to the brain, a situation known as ischemia.

“It can also be caused by hemorrhage (bleeding) when a burst vessel causes blood to leak into the brain.”



The association listed the types of stroke to include Ischemic or Haemorrhagic Stroke.

“There are many other risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, tobacco use, and physical inactivity, and unhealthy diet, harmful use of alcohol, atrial fibrillation, raised blood lipid levels, obesity, male gender, genetic disposition and psychological factors.”

The professional body pointed out that among symptoms of the disease is that a patient suddenly has trouble with balance or coordination, experiences sudden blurred or double vision, droopy face and arm weakness.

It, therefore, advised anyone experiencing any of the symptoms to seek medical help, adding that management of stroke is multidisciplinary.

The NMA also warned that stroke “cannot be treated in spiritual homes or traditional clinics as it is not caused by witches.”

(NAN)