World Taekwondo revokes Putin’s honourary black belt

Russian President Vladimir Putin had his honorary black belt in taekwondo revoked by the sport’s international governing body today over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

World Taekwondo said Moscow’s actions in Ukraine went against the sport’s vision of ‘peace is more precious than triumph’ as they revoked the Russian President’s honorary award.

Putin, who does not practise taekwondo, received the honorary black belt – an award given to those who have made a significant contribution to the sport – in 2013 by World Taekwondo Federation President Choue Chung-won.

The move comes a day after the Russian leader was suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation.

As Russian troops amass outside Kyiv and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees flee into neighbouring countries, world leaders have heaped punishing economic sanctions on Putin and his closest allies, as well as Russian-linked businesses.

The sporting world has had a similar reaction: Russia was booted out of qualifying for this year’s football World Cup, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged federations to exclude athletes from Russia, as well as from its ally Belarus.

World Taekwondo, which governs international federations for the sport, was the latest to condemn Putin, said Moscow’s actions went against the sport’s vision.

‘In this regard, World Taekwondo has decided to withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt conferred to Mr Vladimir Putin in November 2013,’ the Seoul-based body said in an official statement.

It added that official taekwondo events would not be organised in Russia or Belarus.