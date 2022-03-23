World TB Day: WHO tasks govts on increased funding for tuberculosis control 

World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, has called on governments to mobilise additional domestic financial support for tuberculosis control, including contributions to the Global Fund, which last month launched its US$18-billion Seventh Replenishment campaign in a bid to counter the catastrophic impact of COVID-19 on the fight against tuberculosis.

“This year’s theme, “Invest to end TB, save lives,” emphasises the urgent need to invest the resourc necessary to ramp up the fight against tuberculosis, and realize the commitments to end Tuberculosis made by global leaders.

Moeti said that at the UN high-level meeting on tuberculosis in 2018 that the world leaders agreed to mobilise US$13 billion per year to finance tuberculosis prevention and treatment by 2022 and promised another US$2 billion per year for tuberculosis research in the face of growing concerns around drug-resistant TB.

However, funding for prevention, diagnosis and treatment services continues to fall far short of estimated global needs, and the United Nations global target. In 2020, global spending on tuberculosis services fell to US$5.3 billion, and funding for research was US$901 million.

While national strategic plans and accompanying budgets for tuberculosis have grown in ambition, mobilisation of funding has not kept pace.

“In Africa, governments contribute only 22% of the resources required to deliver adequate TB services, with 44% going unfunded, seriously impeding efforts to reduce the TB burden.

“South Africa and Zambia are the best examples of high tuberculosis burden countries that have steadily increased domestic funding specifically allocated for TB,” he added.

