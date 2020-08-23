World title fight: Whyte wants rematch after defeat to Povetkin

Dillian Whyte has called for a rematch later this year after Alexander Povetkin inflicted a second career defeat on him with a sensational fifth-round knock-out.

Whyte had dominated the opening four rounds and twice sent the 40-year-old Russian to the canvas, but Povetkin turned the fight on its head with a ferocious left uppercut that ended proceedings in an instant.



Whyte approached promoter Eddie Hearn, who had just told Sky Sports there was a rematch clause which he will exercise before the end of the year, and asked: “Can we get a rematch in December?”

Fury was quick to comment on Povetkin’s victory, writing on his official Twitter account: “40 & proud”, while IBF world featherweight champion Josh Warrington added: “Wow! crazy this boxing ya know…”

Hearn said: “I can’t quite believe it to be honest. When the punch landed I felt I was in some dream.



“The fight was over virtually after two heavy knockdowns, but this is the drama of the sport we love.

“This is the drama of heavyweight boxing and one punch can change everything.”