World TV day: Varsity organises symposium on peaceful co-existence

The Nile University is set to organise a symposium aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence in Nigeria and globally, as part of events commemorating the World Television Day, 2018.

The event with the theme: “The role of the media in promoting peaceful coexistence in a multicultural society,” is scheduled for next week Tuesday, November 20, and is organised by the university’s department of mass communication in collaboration with UFUK Dialogue Foundation, and NUSRET Education and Cultural Company Limited.

According to a statement by the President of UFUK Dialogue Foundation, Kamil Kemanci, Eminent Guest speakers expected at the event include; Mrs. Asma Alhusainy, the Deputy Editor of Al-Ahram Newspaper, and Mr. Nabil Negmeldin of Al Ghad Television Station, Cairo, Egypt.

The United Nations (UN) World Television Day is celebrated in November 21 every year in recognition of the role of television in presenting different issues that affect people all over the world.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.