World U-20 Athletics Championship: This is just the beginning, Nigeria’s gold medallist, Imaobong Nse Uko, roars



Nigeria 400m gold medalist Imaobong Nse Uko has said her feat at the 2020 World -20 Athletics championships is just the beginning of greater heights in her career.

Speaking shortly after winning her second gold in a time of 51.55, the youngster said, “It was very tough because of the weather. This is just the beginning of great things in my career. My coach and I really worked hard on this, I’m so excited, it would only get better.

“Coming here to make so much impact makes me feel so happy… It means more hardwork, but the future is so bright.”

Uko came from behind to beat Poland’s Kornelia Lesiewicz to second position in a time of 51.97, homegirl Sylvia Chelangat of Kenya finished 3rd in a time of 52.23.

Uko’s time is her personal best.



She was part of the mixed relay team that earlier won gold.