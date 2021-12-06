World U-21 Beach Volleyball Championship: Coach, players upbeat of medal return from Thailand

Ahead of the World U-21 Beach Volleyball Championship scheduled for Thailand, Nigerian beach volleyball coach and players have assured of a medal return from Asia.

Emmanuel Chidiebere Okeke and Emmanuel Emenike Ejike have been picked to fly Nigerian flag in the biennial tourney billed for December 10 to 19, 2021 under the tutelage of Coach John Iworima.

Addressing sportswriters at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Beach Volleyball Court on Sunday, Coach John said despite the challenges posed by defending champions, Brazil, Italy, Poland and USA, Nigeria is hopeful of a podium finish.

“We are in the last stages of preparation for the championship. After being in camp for a month, we have selected the two players to represent Nigeria in Thailand. From what we have seen from the players and considering the oppositions, we are hopeful of a podium finish.

“Brazil defeated Italy in the last edition in 2019, Poland and USA are also good teams but everybody will be presenting a fresh set of players so we expect to give good account and return with a medal. We are set to depart Nigeria on December 11 for Thailand.”

Speaking in the same vein, Emmanuel Ejike Emenike said they are going to give Nigeria good representation. “The last time, we did our best but it was not enough. This time we are hopeful of coming back with a medal with the support that we have received from the Nigerian Volleyball Federation and the country.

For Chidiebere Okeke, he aptly concurred, “with the effort of the coaches and fellow players in camp, we are 90% ready to give our best outing”.

