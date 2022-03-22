World Water Day: FG drills 400 boreholes, rehabilitate 190 others

As Nigeria joined the world to mark the 2022 World Water Day, the federal government says it has drilled 362 boreholes and rehabilitates 190 others across the 36 states of the federation.

Speaking at the event held at the West Africa College of Physicians, Gaduwa, Abuja, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, said groundwater has a huge impact on the Nigerian economy because it is widely used for domestic, agricultural, and industrial supplies.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack said an estimated 60% of the Nigerian population depend on groundwater for their main drinking source.

He also revealed that in order to properly access and manage the groundwater resources on the country, the Ministry through the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has drilled and instrumented over 70 groundwater monitoring .

Wells across the major acquitters of the country, most of which are equipped with telemetry facilities for regular and remote monitoring.

According to him, “The importance of groundwater to health was brought to the fore during the COVID-19 pandemic which started 2 years ago. As you are aware, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended proper handwashing exercise as a non-pharmaceutical measure to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. This practice requires the availability of adequate and safe water.

“Therefore, the Ministry in its WASH emergency response to (COVID-19) drilled 286 new Boreholes Schemes and rehabilitated 190 old Borehole Schemes in the 36 States of Nigeria and the FCT. This activity made the invisible resource visible and available to the Nigerian populace as a means of curbing the COVID-19 infections. Also, in 2021, 76 boreholes were constructed under the 2021

Nationwide Rural Water supply Programme.

“It is important to stress that groundwater is not an infinite resource; It could be depleted when more water is abstracted from Aquifers than is being recharged by rain or snow,’ he said.

He also raised concern over the poor management of groundwater, saying this is due to the invisible nature of groundwater, as it is frequently undervalued, insufficiently, understood and consequently poorly managed.

Additionally, special studies such as saline intrusion into freshwater aquifers are being carried out in order to better understand and sufficiently safeguard this apparently invisible but critical resource.

Also, a national groundwater assessment strategy he said is being developed to chart a clear direction in the management of the nation’s groundwater resource, consolidate on the gains so far achieved and give a clear direction in the management of the nation’s groundwater resource, thus making it more visible.

“Nigeria has over 400 dams of various sizes impounding over 40.6 billion cubic meters of water contributing to ground water resource or about 200 billion cubic meters. To further sustainably manage this resource, the Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission has the mandate to issue licenses for water abstraction alter carrying out all due alligence.

“The Commission has issued water use licenses to 72 water users most of which are drilling contractors.

This action would contribute in making the invisible resource visible to the common man without drying it up. Also, under the strategic Action Plan (SAP), the following achievements have been recorded trom 2020 to December, 2021: Gazetted Water use Regulation 2016 (amended 2020); Water Source Protection Policy; Collaboration with Relevant Stakeholders; Water Use Regulation and Enforcement activities have been intensitied through site Assessment Visits identitication of more Bulk Water Users.

Also speaking the HoD WASH, Action Against Hunger, Nigeria, Mr. Kanaganathan Rangaiya, HoD WASH, Action Against Hunger, Nigeria said his Organisation has invested in the groundwater surveillance project, piloted across North East Nigeria, as aquifer tracking locations for the Lake Chad Region of intervention.

“Through this, we are able to gather/collate, analyze and present reliable data on the groundwater quality and access in the Lake Chad Region. This intervention shall help stakeholders track water depletion level, vis-à-vis climate change challenge that has led to water shortage in North East Nigeria and the Lake Chad region.

“With support from USAID-BHA, University of Maiduguri, and the federal and state government, Action installed over 23 groundwater surveillance devices to measure water levels and guide decisions on sinking of boreholes, wells and sewage pits and latrines.