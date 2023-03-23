World Water Day: Perm Sec calls for more investment in water infrastructure

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark the 2023 World Water Day, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources Mrs Didi Wackson-Jack, has called for more investment in water infrastructure, saying investment in water infrastructure produces significant multiplier effect on several other sectors with tremendous impact on overall national development and must be well managed by all.

This is even as the Food and Agriculture Organisation Country Representative, Mr. Fred Kafero, warned that there cannot be food security without clean water.

Wackson-Jack made the call on Wednesday in Abuja during a press briefing to commemorate the World Water Day, saying to address these issues regarding water and sanitation, it is paramount to note that premium attached to water infrastructure in national development reflects its value in the agenda of any nation.

Wackson-Jack who was represented by the Deputy Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mrs, Aneke Agnese, said according to report, 22% relieve themselves outdoors or use dirty, dangerous or broken latrines. And 44% see their wastewater flow back into nature untreated, with disastrous health and environmental consequences.

“In short, our world is dramatically, and dangerously off track to reaching our goal of safely managed water and sanitation for all by 2030. Therefore, Investment in water infrastructure produces significant multiplier effect on several other sectors with tremendous impact on overall national development and must be well managed by all.

Also Speaking, Kafero, who was represented by Dr. Seyi Fabiyi, said over 700 million people in the world face high and critical water stress and over 90% of natural disasters are water related.

