World’s first virus attenuation device launched in Nigeria



Shycocan Corporation in partnership with Nestar Corporate Services Limited has officially launched the Shycocan Virus Attenuation Device in Nigeria.

The one-of-its-kind device has been developed by well-known Indian scientist and inventor, Dr Rajah Vijay Kumar.

In Nigeria, Nestar Corporate Services Limited is the official distributor of the device.

The cylindrical device is scientifically evidenced to disable the spread of Coronavirus in indoor spaces with up to 99.9% efficacy, enabling schools, colleges, homes and businesses like hospitals, hotels, offices, restaurants, auditoriums, transportation, retail and airports get back to normal and serve customers in a safe environment.

Remarkably, Shycocan also works on all current/future variants and mutations of viruses as it protects people’s health and saves millions of hours of lost productivity.

The chief executive officer and managing director of Nestar Corporate Services Limited, Mrs Nneima Orji, said, “The world is facing one of the most challenging and uncertain times ever experienced in decades. The impact has been felt on daily lives, livelihoods and businesses across the globe. A balance of the best of science as well as technology along with social responsibility and determination to fight is needed at all fronts. In keeping with our versatile service and rich product portfolio, we continue to bring immense value to myriads of industries, companies and ultimately families in Nigeria.

“Nestarcorp is proud to launch Shycocan in the country as part of the nations fight to bring businesses and lives back to normal.”



On his part, Alok Sharma, chief executive officer of Shycocan Corporation said, “The world faced one of its biggest challenges with the pandemic bringing us to a standstill. More livelihoods than lives have been lost; in fact, close to a billion at last count. And science, technology and innovation are going to play a big role in helping us reclaim our lives and work safely. We are delighted to launch the path-breaking one of a kind virus attenuation device in the hope of doing just that, helping people bring lives and businesses back to normal. .

“And we couldnt have found a more credible and relevant platform than the prestigious ICPM to showcase our cutting-edge technology. .

“Shycocan is one of the most thoroughly tested devices for both safety and efficacy. It neither uses nor emits radiation, chemicals, ozone, any toxic material. It is 100% safe for humans, animals and the environment. .

“Additionally, it does not harm the bacterial ecosystem and microbes that thrive in the environment and are essential for our immunity.”.

He said in addition to the solution, the company offers customised consultations and installation, a one-year replacement warranty, strong support and service network across Nigeria, and a post-installation audit. “A single device when mounted has an effective coverage area of 1,000 square feet (10,000 cubic feet). Multiple devices can be installed to cover a larger indoor space. The device has seen a robust demand from institutional buyers across the globe and is already in use in countries such as India, US, Europe, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Qatar, Ghana and Nigeria, among others.”.

Shycocan is the worlds first virus attenuation device that can disable the entire Coronavirus family in indoor spaces with up to 99.9% efficacy while being completely safe for humans, animals and the environment.

