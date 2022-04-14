World’s largest oil traders to completely phase out Russian crude

The oil traders expect to completely abandon all trading activities involving Russian crude by the end of 2022.

Commodity major Vitol plans to wind down its activities involving Russian crude oil by the end of the year, Bloomberg has reported, citing a spokesman for the company.

Trade with Russian oil “will diminish significantly in the second quarter as current term contractual obligations decline,” the spokesman said, adding, “we anticipate this will be completed by end of 2022”.

The report notes the announcement was made following an urge from the Ukrainian government addressed to the four major commodity traders to stop dealing in Russian oil, the revenues from which, the Ukrainian government says, are used to finance the war in Ukraine.

Vitol had previously signaled that it was planning to cease trade in Russian oil at some point. Yet it also needs to decide what to do with its stake in the giant Vostok oil project led by Rosneft.

Vitol, together with Mercantile & Maritime, bought a five percent in the Siberian megaproject before the pandemic. With reserves estimated at 2.6 billion tons of crude, equal to some 19 billion barrels, the group of fields that the Vostok Project spans could produce up to 100 million tons of crude annually once it reaches full capacity. Rosneft itself estimates the fields’ reserves at up to 44 billion barrels.