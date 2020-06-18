Worsening insecurity: Buhari summons Service Chiefs (pictures)

President Muhammadu Buhari is in a meeting with Service Chiefs at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Service Chiefs, led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin arrived at the seat of power and proceeded straight to the Council Chambers.

The president joined the closed-door meeting.

The Service Chiefs are expected to brief State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.

Nigeria has witnessed increased banditry attacks in recent days and the security meeting is expected to discuss the situation.

