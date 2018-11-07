Worst PDP candidate better than best APC candidate-Orogu

The Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa state, Hon. Francis Orogu, has said that the worst candidate in PDP is better than the best candidate in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made the assertion yesterday in his office in Lafia during a press briefing.

Orogu explained that PDP candidates are people who have the wisdom of uniting the state and they are working as one family in ensuring success of the party in the 2019 general election.

“Because the problem of Nasarawa state is about providing good leadership to its people and any of our candidates is far better than what APC has produced in the state, ” he said.

He accused Governor Umaru Almakura of mortgaging the state to a businessman who could come and made his profit and go without being mindful of having the citizens and the state at heart.

The chairman also revealed that the party’s governorship candidate, David Ombughadu, has picked Hon. Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo as his running mate to fly the flag the party in the 2019 general elections.

He said the choice of Onawo, was due to his track record of achievement and his popularity within the southern part of the state.

“With the combination, the party decided to produce an indigenous candidate who knows the problem of the state and the problem of their people,” Orogu said.

He noted that the reconciliatory committee headed by him has since settled the aggrieved members, especially the governorship aspirants who contested on the platform of the party and lost to Umbughadu in the recent party’s primaries.

