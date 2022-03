Wotld Cup playoffs: Super Eagles head to Kumasi day before Ghana clash 

Nigeria’s army for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff battle with Ghana on Tuesday started their preparations in the Federal Capital, Abuja ahead of departure to Kumasi on Thursday.

Three –time African champions Nigeria and four –time African champions Ghana tango at the 40,000 –capacity Baba Yara Stadium on Friday evening, in the first leg of a potentially –explosive fixture in which both teams will battle for a single ticket to the 22nd FIFA World Cup finals. The return leg at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja is expected to be even pulsating and fiery.

At lunchtime on Tuesday, 20 of the 25 invited players had arrived at The Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments. Five others were being expected on Tuesday evening, with only Leicester City of England playmaker Ademola Lookman and new invitee John Noble expected on Wednesday morning.

Friday’s encounter in Kumasi will be the 58th clash between the two countries’ senior teams, with 18 of those matches having ended in draws. The first encounter was on 20th October 1951, which Nigeria won 5-0.

The last time both teams were involved in a FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture was in 2001, with both seeking a spot at the Korea/Japan 2002 finals. The opening leg at the Accra Sports Stadium was stalemated 0-0, before Nigeria won the return 3-0 inside the Liberation Stadium in Port Harcourt on 29th July 2001.

Their last meeting, in a friendly match that was staged in London on 11th October 2011, ended 0-0.