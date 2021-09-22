WPD: ActionAid seeks passage of Nasarawa youth commission bill

Actionaid Nigeria (AAN) has advocated for speedy passage of the Nasarawa state youth development commission bill into law.

Executive Director Global Peace Development, Ebruke Onajite Esike, disclosed this at the Nasarawa state House of Assembly complex Tuesday in Lafia, in commemoration of the 2021 International Peace Day.

He said the Ministry of Youth and Sport Development alone is not sufficiently equipped and capable of arresting and tackling problems faced by youth, ranging from unemployment, underemployment and social vices like drug abuse among others; hence the need for the establishment of the youth commission.

He commended the state assembly for its doggedness in championing the cause of youth in the state.

“On behalf of our consortium; ActionAid Nigeria, Global Peace Development and Beacon Youth Initiative, I am very excited that irrespective of your numerous state-wide assignments and responsibilities you created this opportunity for the youth of Nasarawa state to engage with you and other members of the Nasarawa state house of assembly to commemorate the 2021 International Day of Peace.”

While enumerating the successes of the NGO, including the push for the adoption and signing of Nasarawa State Action Plan (SAP) by Governor Abdullahi Sule in August 2020 in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 1325, equipment of over 500 Youths among others.

Responding, the Speaker Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Balarabe Abdullahi, represented by the chairman House Committee on Information, Hon. Muhammed Umadefu, appreciated the NGO for championing the course of peace in Nasarawa state.

“We want to tell you that this Bills that you have championed, we have no option than to maintain peace at all cost. Nasarawa state governor is up and doing to ensure that peace is sustained in the state.”