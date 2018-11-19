WPD: Expert advocates inclusion of provision, care for preemies

A medical practitioner, Dr Patricia Medupin, has advocated for inclusion and provision of care for premature babies in the nation’s national health policy as a measure geared towards reducing death of

maternal newborn.

Dr Medupin, who was a guest speaker at a sensitisation programme organised by Tiny Beating Hearts, to mark this year’s world prematurity day, held at the Government House, said lack of basic

health infrastructure, supplies of drugs and cultural barriers were major identifiable barriers to the high death rate of premature babies in the country.

The guest speaker, who spoke on the theme; Working together: Partnering with families in the care of small and sick newborn, further disclosed that the lack of political will on the part of

government to bringing the issues of babies born prematurely, equipping health facilities with the right facilities as well as cultural and attitudinal problems were some other barriers to having death of babies born prematurely.

Dr Medupin called for the collective support of all stakeholders, disclosing that the health givers, parents and immediate families of the affected, as well as a change in attitude by the society to babies

born prematurely, would go a long way in reducing deaths caused of

preemies.

She described the health givers and parents as primary in issues geared towards reducing maternal born, advocated motivation, enabling environment, encouragement, primary care and psychological support for the primary stakeholders, made up of the health worker, the parents of

those affected.

According to her, “Kogi state recorded 408 premature deliveries in 2014. Out of the 115 babies born prematurely in 2016, the hospitals in the state could on save 73 per cent of the babies.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.