WPD: NGO tasks stakeholders on vulnerable children

In commemoration of the World Poverty Day held every October 17, a non-governmental organisation, the Innercity Mission for Children, has called on government, civil society organizations and stakeholders in the humanitarian sector to intervene in the plight of children in Nigeria.

Addressing journalists Wednesday in Abuja, ahead of its international conference, the executive director of Innercity Mission for Children, Omoh Alabi, said the organisation has been doing its best to provide humanitarian interventions to children and vulnerable groups in states across the federation.

She said: “We are calling critical stakeholders in humanitarian sector, national and national bodies, beneficiaries of humanitarian programmes to take concrete sustainable actions to end poverty in all its forms. All our interventions are geared towards the eradication of poverty. We are in consultative mission with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). All our interventions are child centred and aligned with the UN SDGs.

“We envision a world where orphaned, vulnerable and excluded children will be provided for. Children are our future and we actually ignore them at our peril. The future we have today was designed for us by our forebears. We have opportunities to design the future if we invest in our children. We have done education, feeding and family programmes, child health and nutrition programmes, shelter, humanitarian response for Nigerians. These are the vehicles through which we deliver sustainable development to our beneficiaries over the past 7 years, impacting on over 20 million beneficiaries.

“So, we support hundreds of families through our programmes, whom we provide monthly food assistance. We have thriving orphanage support network, where we support over 700 orphanages in Nigeria and different parts of the world. We have learning centres for children. We commissioned maternal health centre in Waru district of Abuja.”

Related

No tags for this post.