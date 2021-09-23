Wrestling: African Champ, Ali King, meets Kogi dep gov, ahead bout with Kurtis

Professional wrestler and current African Middleweight Champion, “Ali King” Attai Muhammed has met with the Deputy Governor of Kogi state, Chief Edward Onoja, towards the upcoming bout with Chris Kurtis slated for December in the state.

Ali King who hails from Okpo in Olamaboro LGA of Kogi state is the current winner of this year’s National Security, Peace, and Unity Trophy organized by the Nigeria (Pro) Wrestling Federation.

Deputy Governor of Kogi state Chief Edward Onoja who commended the fighter for projecting the Kogi image positively, stated the governors resolve to provide the platform for the youth to thrive.

He said, Kogi is in perfect shape to attract the globally acclaimed fighters which is a win-win situation for the fighter and the State’s tourism sector.

The Peace Ambassador during the meeting with the deputy governor in his office in Lokoja on Wednesday, described the duo of Governor Yahaya Bello and his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja as a “formidable team whose leadership styles are sources of hope for youths in Kogi and Nigeria.”

He lauded Governor Bello for his lofty achievements in the areas of security, healthcare, infrastructure, education, and agriculture, with the promise to keep the Kogi Flag flying.

He stated that his upcoming bout with Chris Kurtis slated for December in Kogi state, will attract other global top-flight wrestlers to the Confluence State.

Highlight of the visit was the presentation of the wrestler’s accolades, belts, and trophy to the Deputy Governor. The chief press secretary to the deputy governor of Kogi state Promise Emmanuel said in a statement made available to Blueprint on Wednesday.

