Writers should have entrepreneurial mindset – Sagir

Bello Sagir is a writer and linguist. He tells AWAAL GATA how makes money as a writer, against the popular notion that writing isn’t lucrative in Nigeria.

What inspired you into writing?

My desire to master both spoken and written English language is what took me into the world of words. At that time, around 2007/2008, I used to participate in the then Creative Writers’ Forum (CWF) organised jointly by the Kano branch of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) and the Department of English and French, Bayero University, Kano.

I hated poetry at the time, therefore I was not often interested in presentations by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz and co because they were always poetry. Ibrahim Shuaibu Tukuntawa was always my darling because short stories were what he used to present.

Prof. IBK, Malam Isma’il Bala, Carmen McCain, etc. and some of the British Council staff were those mostly at the high table. Ironically, I started with poetry writing which featured in the defunct Sunday Trust, Daily Trust, Blueprint newspaper, ANA newsletters, poemhunters.com, Triumph newspaper, ANA official website, my unupdated blog, etc. Later I added writing short stories, some of which were also featured in the defunct English in Focus magazine, Telling Our Stories, an anthology of short stories from writers across Nigeria sponsored by CBN, etc. Now, I hardly write fiction. I like all my poems and short stories. I also write articles.

What sort of review would you give your literary journeys so far?

The journey is, metaphorically, a prostitution, as Chinua Achebe would say. I started out of passion, doing it for free and sharing with people also for free, thinking not of getting money out of it, just like a novice prostitute, but now, the narrative differs. Although I still write for writing sake, but yet, I’ve started to write mostly now for upward of N10 thousand per page depending on the nature of the writing and the client. For instance, when I am to translate or transcribe, two types of writing I do, you have to pay upfront. Essentially, writing now has gradually started paying my bills. It should be noted, especially by aspiring writers that, if you start writing for a fee, you will lose the two. One, you will not be a writer or at least a good one because nobody will give a starter a serious project and pay him money. Two, you will not get any money. So, if you are a novice, write simply for writing sake. Start the writing. Invest your resources. Hone your skills.

After going through all these processes, I’m now becoming a paid prostitute. My dream is to be an international prostitute. I’m writing two books now to be released together or one after the other at short interval. One is a biography of a certain legend in the world of Hausa music.

Many Nigerian writers are complaining that writing doesn’t settle their bills; what are you doing differently as it is settling yours?

Writing career is divided into phases. In the initial phase, writing doesn’t settle any bill. It is just like an apprenticeship. An apprentice is not paid. But when a writer begins to mature, he is faced with two options: one, to continue investing and earning nothing in return, as most writers in Nigeria do, perhaps because they mostly often already have non-writing jobs. I once heard a colleague saying, ‘writers’ reward is in the heaven’. I instantly told him that I agreed, but let the writer start to enjoy the fruit right here before he dies. Two, a writer, even with his day job, can choose to get side income or main one from writing. In the present day Nigeria, one source of income I think, is not enough, except if a writer wants to live from hand to mouth. To achieve a standard life, a writer must think out of the box by developing an entrepreneurial mindset. An entrepreneur sees money in anything and pursues it. At the end, if he plays well, he gets the money. Google “jobs of a writer”, you will see different amazing submissions.

Right away, are you a full time writer?

Yes I am.

Why and how do you do it? It is being said widely that it is not possible in Nigeria. You are not passionate about other vocations or you are conditioned to be a full time writer?

I didn’t start as a full time writer. It is not even possible for a new writer. Saying that I am a full time writer, I meant I do other things related to writing. I am a ‘language practitioner.” I think, with exception of teaching English language that I also do, all other services under language practice are done by one who is a writer and I do them. I do translations, transcription, etc.

What are your literary dreams? Where do you want to see yourself as a writer in the next five to 10 years?

In the next 10 years, God willing, I want to have at least 10 books to my name. I want the books to add value to readers and also pay my bills. Above all, I want the books to serve as me legacy when I am gone.

How has the reception of your work been? Are you satisfied with the feedbacks you get?

Yes I’m. People get inspired, educated and entertained by my works. Some are now my friends because they read my works. Many people know me through my writings. In my first year in the university, a lecturer was asking my friend in my presence whether he knew Bello Sagir. He added that, he was a fan of my writing and he discovered that I was among his new students. Sometimes, someone on hearing my name somewhere would ask whether I was the writer whose work he read. I often answer in the affirmative. In the university, I contested for the President of the National Association of Linguistics and Languages Students (NALLS) and some students supported me simply because they had been my fans years before joining university. And I won the election. My works, especially poetry, are read on radio especially Freedom Radio Kano and Kaduna; Rahama Radio, Xpress Radio, Radio Kano 2 and others.

What challenges are you facing as a writer?

I have many books but lack enough time to read them, even though I read every day. At times, I read one or two books in a day, depending on the relevance of the book and my schedule. Epileptic electricity forces you use to use generating set as an alternative, and the alternative is expensive. Writers’ block could also be a challenge sometimes.

You aren’t challenged by lack of platforms and the absence of supports from the government and corporate bodies?

I am. Governments at all levels should be organising competitions regularly for writers and give awards with impressive prize tags. They should also be giving grants to writers’ associations regularly and they should be organising regular workshops and seminars for writers. Writers should be sponsored to be attending writing conferences in Nigeria and abroad. In each state in Nigeria, including Abuja, government should build writers’ villages. Writers’ village is very important. I pass the same call to cooperate bodies. Writers should be sponsored and camped to write books that will address the socio-economic and security problems we have. Musicians and actors shouldn’t be the only artist to pay enough attention to. Writers deserve same, if not more.