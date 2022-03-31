WSM empowers widows with cash, food items in Abuja

Women Strengthening Women (WSW), in Nigeria has empowered widows with cash and food items.

The founder, Mrs Mercy Adejoh at the empowerment programme in Abuja ,said that the gesture became necessary in order to contribute her quota in ameliorating the plight of women.

She said that the organisation was dedicated to building women up for positive change across the country to achieve greater heights in life.

“I urge you women in Nigerian to develop a victorious attitude toward the battles of life.I also encourage you to see battles and tribulations in life as part of the Christian journey so face them with faith and prayers and the Lord would grant you total victory.”

Adejoh said that the objective of the event was to bring women together to deliberate on family, spiritual and national issues.

This ,she said it was with a view to proffering solutions to the challenges facing the family and the nation.

She said that women should be full of the word of God and emulate the life of Jesus Christ.

“There is a particular word of God that is meant for winning a particular battle. Use the word of God to get total victory for the land,” she said.

Also, the Secretary of WSW , Ms Kechikamma Omehia urged women to be prayerful adding that such prayerful living would make their lives victorious.

Omehia encouraged women to intercede for their homes, churches and the nation.