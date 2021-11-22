WTA remain concerned for China’s Peng after IOC calls

The Women’s Tennis Association has said that a call between Peng Shuai and the president of the International Olympic Committee does not address its concerns over the Chinese player’s wellbeing.

An IOC statement after the call said Peng appeared to be safe and well.





Peng, 35, disappeared from the public eye for almost three weeks after she made sexual assault allegations against a senior Chinese minister.



Her absence triggered widespread international concern.



Sports stars and governments called on China to provide proof that she was safe.



The outcry over the tennis star’s apparent disappearance from the public eye prompted Chinese state media to release a series of photographs and videos that appeared to show all was well.



On Sunday, the IOC released a statement after IOC President Thomas Bach held a video call with three-time Olympian.

The IOC account said Peng had “thanked the IOC for its concern about her wellbeing”.

“She explained that she is safe and well, living at her home in Beijing, but would like to have her privacy respected at this time,” it added.

“She prefers to spend her time with friends and family right now,” it said. “Nevertheless, she will continue to be involved in tennis.”

The IOC statement also included an image of the video call taking place, with Ms Peng seen smiling to the camera.

But the WTA said the recent videos “don’t alleviate or address the WTA’s concern about her wellbeing and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion”.

“This video does not change our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault, which is the issue that gave rise to our initial concern,” it added.

