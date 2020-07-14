WTO: Reps back Okonjo-Iweala, seek unified Africa’s position

The House of Representatives has given support for the emergence of former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Also worried that the contention for the same position from Egypt and Kenya may hamper the possible emergence of an African DG for the organisation, the House on Tuesday tasked its leadership to reach out, with a view to making the two others concede to the Nigerian candidate, which will prevent split votes from Africa.

The resolution came following the adoption of a motion titled; “In Support for Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO)”, sponsored by Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu.

ELumelu while presenting the motion described Okonjo-Iweala as a “distinguished Nigerian, a two term minister of finance, one time minister of foreign affairs and former managing director of the World Bank, who has been formally nominated by the Federal Republic of Nigeria to vie for the exalted position of DG of the WTO for the period between 2021 and 2025 p, and if successful would be the first female and first African to have occupied the office”.

According to him, “President Buhari having put into consideration her outstanding academic and professional background, as well as, her long years of managerial experience at the top eche|ons of multilateral institutions, her reputation as a fearless reformer and excellent negotiator graciously endorsed her as the nation’s candidate for the WTO job”.

Elumelu argued further that “with the COViD-i9 pandemic at hand and many countries faced with difficult choices and critical moments, the WTO has a vital role to play in hunting for trade solutions and building trust amongst member states, hence the need for a capable hand that can make the WTO fit to thrive tor the 2ist century, there is no gainsay that Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-lweolo has the requisite capacity and experience to handle the challenges of WTO at this

critical moment”.

Expressing worries however, he said aside Nigeria, “Africa has two other candidates from Egypt and Kenya and entering the race with three candidates from Africa will split Africa’s votes”, calling on the House to “urgently reach out to the governments of Egypt and Kenya on the need to rally round a single candidate for the continent in the person of Dr. Okonjo-lweala”.