WTO warns global GDP may slump 5% on trade restrictions

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has warned that if countries continue to do business on a self imposed ‘blocs’, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the world may not only slump by five per cent but may generate political anger and social unrest.

Okonjo-Iweala recalled that similar actions have dampened global growth in the past. “To put this in perspective, the financial crisis of 2008-09 is estimated to have lowered rich countries’ long-run potential output by 3.5 per cent. And the five per cent estimate represents just the start of the economic damage. Additional losses would come from reduced scale economies, transition costs for businesses and workers, disorderly resource allocation, and financial distress,” she stated.

“This would be a world of diminished opportunities, even greater political anger and social unrest, and intense migratory pressures as people leave in search of better lives elsewhere.”

Okonjo-Iweala urged members to avoid allowing geopolitical tensions to spill over into the work at the WTO as the consequences for the multilateral trading system would be severe.

She expressed optimism that, “with the requisite political will, we can tackle the negotiations in front of us, endorse the declarations, and take the decisions that will show the world that the WTO is part of the solution to the world’s pressing problems.”

In view of this, members were urged at the opening session of the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in Geneva, Switzerland, to demonstrate that the body could deliver for the international community and the people it serves.

In her opening speech to the WTO’s 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12), Okonjo-Iweala stressed that over the next few days members would, “have a chance to show the world that the WTO can step up to the plate.”

She said striking agreements in Geneva, “will enhance the ability of all members to respond to people’s aspirations at home — aspirations for food, for health, for security, for better jobs, higher living standards, and a sustainable environment on land, in the oceans, and in our atmosphere.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

