WTT Singapore: Aruna Quadri smashes opponent, hits round of 16

Nigeria table tennis star, Aruna Quadri continued his amazing performance in Singapore as he cruised into the round of 16 in style.

The Nigeria star had to work extra hard in the Round of 32 before he could dispatch Germany’s Ruwen Filus.

Aruna confronted another hard-fighting player in France Alex Lebrun in the early hour of Tuesday and has to put extra shift before he could secure a 3-2 win.

The French man won the first set 8-11 before Aruna bounced back to claim the 2nd and 3rd sets 11-8, 11-5, Lebrun won the 4th set 11-7 and the Nigeria International wrapped up the game with an 11-7 win in the last set.

