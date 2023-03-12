WTT Singapore Smash: Aruna scrape through in Singapore

Quadri Aruna on Sunday escaped an early scare in the men’s singles of the WTT Singapore Smash taking place at the Singapore Sports Hub’s OCBC Arena.

Set up against a familiar opponent in Germany’s Ruwen Filus and that match was a classic battle between attack and defence but it was Aruna that scraped over the line, taking the match 3-2 (14-12, 6-11, 11-3, 6-11, 11-9).

In his post match interview Aruna said “It’s not just that he was a tough opponent, we were together in the same team (in the German Bundesliga) for about two years and he knows me very well. I believe it was 50-50 before the game and as we have seen, it was 11-9 in the fifth game.”

With the coin flip going Aruna’s way, he will now face French teenager Alexis Lebrun who edged out China’s Yuan Licen in the round of 64.

