WWD: Imo stakeholders speak on water crisis, proffer solution 

Imo stakeholders Wednesday marked the 2023 World Water Day in Owerri, the Imo state capital at an event packaged by the Imo state Water and Sewage Corporation (ISWSC), Nigeria Institution of Water Engineers(NIWE) and the Nigerian Society of Engineers(NSE),Owerri branch, in collaboration with their partners.

The theme of the event was “Accelerating change to solve the water and sanitation crisis, change the way they use, consume and manage water.”

In his welcome address, the Managing Director/CEO of Imo State Water and Sewage Corporation, Emeka C. Ugoanyanwu, stated that 780 million people live without access to safe water and sanitation across the globe and as a result, all should take action to solve the crisis.

He further said: “As the world population swells to over 7 billion people, and the demand for safe water and sanitation continues to grow with it, there is urgent need to accelerate change to solve the water/sanitation crisis.”

The chairman, Nigeria Institution of Water Engineers(NIWE), Imo state chapter, Michael Nwachukwu, said this year’s celebration coincided with the start of the United Nations 2023 Water Conference. He therefore called on Nigerian government and stakeholders from all levels of society to collaborate to make voluntary commitments to accelerate progress on SDG 6 and other internationally-agreed water-related goals and targets.

Ezinwa John Louis of St Louis Table Water Company who is also the secretary of Imo state Table Water Association, expressed satisfaction that he was part of the event to proffer solution to better ways of having access to good water.

He added that his association and company always adhered to the world’s standard best practices of production, monitoring for better production and environmental demands to meet the yearnings of Imo people.

