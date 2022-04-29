X-raying great career of Sergio Agüero

Sergio Agüero is a player that needs no introduction. He is a legend of Manchester City, Independiente de Avellaneda and many other squads. All these teams where Agüero played at some moment are available to wager on at the http://1xbet.co.ke/ website.

The player is seen as a prolific striker who became one of the best players in the history of the EPL. However, in addition to that, he was also a key player for the Argentinian national squad, where he became one of its top scorers. He was crucial in helping Argentina to be the runner-ups of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.



A brilliant youth career

Agüero played professionally between 2003 and 2021. He made his debut with Independiente de Avellaneda. In fact, he broke the record of the youngest player ever to debut professionally. He did so being just 15 years and 35 days.

In fact, with his debut, Agüero broke the record that had been set by none other than DIego Armando Maradona. Also, it should be noted that the player won several awards while being a young player, such as:

the Don Balón award in 2007;

the Golden Boy in 2007;

and the World Soccer Young Player of the Year in 2007.

All of those trophies are given to the best young player of a specific season.

Agüero impressed everybody in Independiente. In fact, this led to him being signed by Atlético Madrid in 2006, where he would also become a legend.

An incredible decade in England

However, the best part in Agüero's career would come when he joined Manchester City. He played on that team between 2011 and 2021.

During the Argentinian’s spell in Manchester City, he became one of the top scorers in the EPL. This made him one of the best player since this championship was created.

The next step in Agüero's career came in 2021, where he joined Barcelona. Sadly, a heart problem that appeared shortly after arriving in Catalonia would put an early end to his career. Agüero's doctors told him that it was a huge risk to continue playing football.

