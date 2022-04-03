X-raying Nasarawa revenue board under Yakubu



Four years ago, on March 15, 2018, immediate past governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, appointed Alhaji Ahmed Yakubu Mohammed as the Executive Chairman of the Nasarawa State Board of Internal Revenue Services (NSBIRS).

Yakubu’s appointment couldn’t have come at a better time, especially with the policy thrust of the then incoming administration of Engineer Abdullahi Sule, geared towards maximizing internally generated revenue in order to make Nasarawa state less dependent on federal allocation.

With a background from the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Abuja, Yakubu’s appointment to head the NSBIRS was putting a square peg in a square hole. He hit the ground running by undertaking a holistic inspection of the entire structure of the board.

Having undertaken an on-the-spot assessment of the entire structure housing the state internal revenue board, Yakubu discovered severe infrastructure deficit, poor working conditions for staff, lack of operational vehicles, such that a single motorcycle was shared among four area tax offices located in Karu, Mararaba, Ado and Masaka axis, as some of the factors hindering the board’s efficiency.

Yakubu’s hands-on leadership style saw the unfolding of pragmatic approach to addressing these observed lapses. The chairman was always out on the field, as the infrastructure challenge stretched across the zonal tax offices, which are mostly rented facilities that fall short of the required modern tax outfit. Except for Awe, Keana, Obi, Doma, Akwanga, Keffi and Nasarawa zonal offices, the rest were rented buildings which lacked adequate facilities for a modern tax office.

To get the board on the right keel, Yakubu got to work by embarking on cogent reforms that saw to improvement in staff monthly impress. This served as motivation for staff to achieve stated objectives of the board

He also enhanced capacity of staff by sponsoring deserving staff of the board to acquire more educational qualifications such as doctorate, masters and even first degrees, as well as professional membership of bodies such as ICAN, ANAN, CITN, JTB, among others.

To address the deficit in infrastructure, the board established two liaison offices, eight area tax offices, as well as embarked on rehabilitation and maintenance of operational vehicles. Equally, the board purchased desktop and laptop computers for staff to facilitate efficiency and prompt discharge of responsibility.

Other key interventions include the establishment of revenue courts across the three senatorial districts to deter and prosecute tax offenders. The board engaged consultants to add value to internal revenue collection and train staff.

Yakubu ensured prompt payment of allowances, DTAs as at when due, production of T-shirts and caps for staff, engagement of additional casual staff for the purpose of increased IGR collection.

The board equally embarked on the massive arrest of criminals who engage in producing faked documents to short-change the board and unsuspecting public. This is just as the NIBRS embarked on aggressive mass media campaign on its activities. As a step towards ensuring prompt renewal of driving license, the board introduced the Electronic National Driving License (ENDL) centers in Akwanga, Keffi and Lafia. This saw to the massive renovation of other ENDL centers.

The high point of the Yakubu stewardship was the efficient coordination of IGR collection in line with the accountability and transparency mantra of the Sule administration, which brought about major reforms in tax administration in the state. Thus, from January 2018-September 2021, the state generated N40, 261, 377, 683. 46 as IGR, against N17, 858, 863, 097.69 between January 2014-December 2017. This increment in IGR generation represents 44.38 percent.

Similarly, from January 2018 to September 2021, the board recovered N1, 440, 909, 959.19, N8, 961, 523, 462. 88 and N8, 961, 523, 462. 88 from the banking sector and federal MDAs respectively, totaling N10, 433, 422. 07. In the same vein, the board is working on recovery from the post IPPIS period, with another N20bn expected to be recovered in collaboration with the JTB office of the Accountant General of the federation and the Federal Ministry of Finance.

More so, the NSBIRS spearheaded the passing of the Nasarawa state Revenue Harmonization Law 2020, saw to the recovery of over N300 billion for Nasarawa state government and the introduction of central billing system which has reduced leakages of revenue drastically, as well as the automation of the processes.

In fact, despite all the challenges, the board increased the state’s monthly internally generated revenue (IGR) from N550million to N1.5 billion through introduction and enforcement of property tax, withholding tax on rent, pool betting and gaming, development levy on individuals and capital gain tax.

Yakubu said four new strategies introduced for improved revenue collection include the Point of Sales (POS), stamps which are specialised to be used in the state, automation of the processes and procedures of collection of revenues from tricycles and other motorised vehicles used and introduction of a special plate.

Among measures instituted by the board to prevent pilferage, leakage as well as enhance its collections is automation of its processes.

Yakubu successfully introduced numerous innovations that lifted Nasarawa dtate to enviable heights as far as the collection of revenue is concerned. In fact, the NSBIRS never had it so good like under the first four-year tenure of Alhaji Ahmed Yakubu Mohammed.

Usman writes from Lafia, Nasarawa state.