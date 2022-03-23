X-raying Nigeria’s first expert ranking of betting sites

Online sports betting is one of the most popular pastimes for Nigerians, especially those who already love watching televised sporting matches.

The good news for sports betting fans is that Nigeria has recently seen an influx of new betting sites. This added choice means that players have more opportunities to potentially win big with their bets.

However, new and veteran sports bettors alike might find it confusing to try to decide which sites are the best for placing winning sports bets.

This list includes expert rankings of some of the best betting sites for Nigerian players to try their hand at.

1. Highest Betting Odds: Wazobet

Players who like the thrill of placing bets with particularly high odds should check out Wazobet. This site has excellent overall rankings among experts.

In addition to their high betting odds, Wazobet is also well-known for its focus on customer satisfaction. They run frequent betting promotions for players that make the site a very attractive option.

The one drawback to Wazobet is a lack of live streaming capabilities on the site.

2. Best Newcomer: Parimatch

Parimatch is relatively new to the scene, but they’ve already gained the attention of experts. One of their best features is the outstanding live streaming abilities for all players.

The site is also pretty straightforward and simple to navigate, which is great for beginners or those who don’t need a bunch of extra frills to their betting experience.

Nigerians will particularly love the wide array of football bet selections available.

3. Most Beginner-friendly Platform: Betway

Betway is a well-known name throughout Africa. They have a long reputation of offering the best platform for new players. The Betway interface is clean, simple and very beginner-friendly.

In addition, Betway consistently offers Nigerian customers a rotating set of extremely lucrative promotions and bonus offers.

Experts do note that Betway doesn’t have the largest eSports collection, and it also doesn’t offer an Asian handicap, so players should keep this in mind.

4. Best Overall Sportsbook: Bet9ja

For the best overall experience, Bet9ja is the expert pick. The site is based in Nigeria, so it always has the interests of Nigerian players at the forefront of all of its offerings. In addition, it features one of the most diverse and complete sportsbook offerings of all the sites listed.

Bet9ja also gives its customers enticing welcome offers and highly competitive odds in addition to dedicated betting tips and reliable bet predictions.

Experts say that the only drawback to Bet9ja is that their promotions for Nigerian players could be more expansive.

5. Most Diverse Sportsbook: 22Bet

Sports betting fans will enjoy the extensive amount of options available from 22Bet. The site has a large and diverse portfolio of bet options for a massive number of sports. They also focus heavily on football selections, which is great for Nigerian players.

Bettors will also like that they have a lucrative welcome bonus for sports betting fans.

Experts warn that 22Bet’s strength might also be its biggest weakness. Because the site offers such a huge array of bet choices, it can make the pages feel cluttered and a bit overwhelming. It can also make site navigation a little tricky, which is something to keep in mind.

