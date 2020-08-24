X-raying report that nailed Magu



When President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Garba Shehu, said the findings of the panel set up to investigate former EFCC acting chairman Ibrahim Magu would shock Nigerians, not many took him seriously. However, the interim report of the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel has got tongues wagging as BENJAMIN UMUTEME writes.

Many Nigerians were thinking that after 33 days, the panel investigating the suspended acting chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu would finish its work, but that seems far from it. President Muhammadu Buhari had set up a judicial commission of inquiry into several allegations levelled against Magu by his supervising minister, Abubakar Malami, leading to a holistic probe of Magu and the finances of the anti-graft agency from 2015 to 2020.



The panel headed by the former president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami has six others as members. They are DIG Anthony Ogbizi Michael (NPF) as deputy chairman; Muhammad Abubakar Babadoko, Federal Ministry of Justice; Hassan Yahaya Abdullahi (DSS); Muhammad Shamsuddeen (OAGF) Douglas Egweme (NFIU), while Kazeem Attitebi (South-west) serves as secretary.

Presidential terms of reference

The presidential authority derivable from the Tribunals of Inquiry Act (Cap T21, LFN, 2004) gave the panel five key terms of reference and 45 days to conduct its inquiry and turn in its report to the Presidency.It was to examine, the extent of mismanagement/diversion of recovered assets, abuse of office and non-compliance with official directive, audit the accounts of EFCC as a legal entity, investigate allegation of personal enrichment from the assets recovered and above all authorised the panel to make appropriate recommendations concerning each person, authority and organisation investigated by it and what judicial or administrative measures should be taken to recover all misappropriated funds and assets.

According to the president, “I hereby direct the judicial commission to submit its interim report to me not later than 45 days from the date of its first public sitting or within such extended period as may be authorised by me in writing.The president’s action not only expanded the committee’s mandate, it also elevated it from a mere investigative committee to a judicial commission of inquiry, which is more of a quasi court that can pass a binding verdict that can only be upturned by a high court.

In June, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had petitioned President Buhari seeking the removal of Magu as acting head of the country’s anti-corruption agency.

In a memorandum to the president, Malami anchored his recommendation on several grounds including diversion of recovered loot to insubordination and misconduct.



Magu faults commission’s report

Magu has however continued to maintain that he is innocent of all the allegations against him, insisting that his accusers should show proof that he collected bribes in order to enrich himself.

According to Magu, “The allegation is most unfortunate, spiteful, malicious and intended to cruelly destroy my hard-earned reputation. Contrary to the allegations contained in Paragraph (A-5X) of the petition, I know as a fact and believe that not a dime of the recovered funds was fraudulently converted to me. I challenge my accuser to produce evidence of such fraudulent conversion.

“I have never abused the office I am occupying. I have never personally enriched myself whilst performing my official function. I challenge my accusers to produce any evidence of this purported personal enrichment.”

He therefore described the auditing of the commission’s account as flawed saying it falls short of accepted standard.

“It is the international best practice in audit to have an entry and exit meeting. During the exit meeting, parties are expected to thoroughly review and reconcile documents/data to enable the auditee to present necessary explanations to clear any grey area.”

However, a former executive director of First Bank of Nigeria Plc, Mr Dauda Lawal who Magu mentioned in his defence before the panel hit back at the suspended acting EFCC chairman saying in the bid to extricate himself of corruption, allegedly Magu concocted lies against him without providing any supporting proof. Magu however told the panel that Lawal adopted many delay tactics for almost a year.

In his letter addressed to the Salami-led probe panel, Lawal said Magu’s response was laced with barefaced distortion of relevant facts and an attempt to mislead the panel.



In the detailed response, Lawal accused Magu of concocting a tale to suit his mischief without providing any supporting proof.

“Respectfully, the charges against me in the amended charge are neither supported by the evidence in the Proof of Evidence nor is it logical to charge me in the circumstances.

“EFCC’s continued indifference, neglect and refusal to charge (and or re-institute) a criminal allegation against the real persons who received and had possession of the alleged monies moved from NNPC shows the mischief of the EFCC and further attests to Mr Magu’s unprofessional and deliberate vindictiveness against persons like me who refuse to cooperate with him and his fronts.”



Report corroborates Lawal’s

The interim report of the panel did confirm Lawal’s statement.

According to the panel, Magu received over N1 billion as bribes from former Plateau state governor, Jonah Jang, and through his launderers one Pastor Emmanuel Omale and a bureau de change operator, Ahmed Ibrahim Shanonoi as well as some individuals and companies.

It said, “Senator Jonah David Jang transferred the sum of thirty million seven hundred and forty-four thousand naira (N30,744,000.00) into the UBA Account (1018895662) of Ahmed Ibrahim Shanono Investment Ltd on July 18 2016. Senator Jang, a former governor of Plateau is being investigated by EFCC for allegedly looting six billion three hundred million naira (N6.3bn) belonging to the state government.

“A careful assessment of some of Shanono’s over 150 bank accounts and that of Omale and his Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry Church revealed that various sums of money in both local and foreign currencies (dollar) were deposited by persons this commission uncovered as being investigated by the EFCC.”

The identities of eight suspects that allegedly paid bribes to Magu through Pastor Omale and Shanono were also revealed.



Further proofs

According to the Salami report, Shanono allegedly received N570, 698,500 from China Zhonghao Nigeria Limited through the UBA bank account (1018895662) of his company.

Further proof said, “The transfers were in about 43 tranches between 5th December 2014 and 23rd June 2015.

“The company is being investigated by the EFCC for abandoning a road contract awarded it by Zamfara State Government between 2012 and 2019,” it states in part.

Also, an aide to a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nathaniel Uyo, was alleged to have paid the sum of N10 million into an Ecobank account (3912014141) of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry on June 9, 2018.

The former NDDC chief was being investigated by the EFCC over an alleged attempt to bribe members of the Akwa Ibom State APC Appeal Committee in Abuja while Omale also allegedly received N10 million from a Bureau de Change operator, 7×7 BDC Limited, through his Church’s Ecobank account.

The BDC is being investigated by the EFCC for receiving over one billion six hundred million-naira (N1,600,000,000.00), part of the twenty-seven billion naira (N27,000,000,000.00) Insurance Premiums said to have been looted during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.



It was also gathered that a N200 million bribe was paid to Magu through Shanono by a former chairman of the Niger State Pilgrims’ Agency, Liman Kantigi, who was being investigated by the EFCC for allegedly misappropriating funds during his tenure in the agency.

The report said Kantigi, through his company, Sadiq Air Travels, allegedly transferred N200 million into the Access Bank Account of Shanono’s company after the EFCC had traced N4 billion to two Guaranty Trust Bank accounts linked to Kantigi.

“A government contractor, A.G Ferrero & CO, had also allegedly paid over N213 million to another company belonging to Shanono, Newtech Aluminium and Roofing Services Ltd.

“A.G Ferrero & Co was a contractor to Jigawa State Government during the tenure of Sule Lamido between 2007 and 2013. Lamido was investigated by the EFCC during the period,” the report added.



With the president giving the panel more powers by widening the scope of its investigations, legal experts say the final report might just be an embellishment of the interim report.