X-raying Sex-for-mark for mark conundrum

Sex-for-mark, a form of sexual harassment, is on the rise in Nigeria’s higher institutions of learning, despite some attempts to curb the menace. Uji Abdullahi Iliyasu examines why it will continue.

Sex-for-mark, a form of sexual harassment, is a deliberate and an open attempt by a lecturer of opposite sex to seduce an unwilling student into inappropriate relationship with the promise of higher mark or Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) after the exchange.

They are desperate

Sex-for-mark, a form of sexual harassment, is a two-way traffic. But in Nigeria, the incidence of harassment is usually carried out by the male lecturers against their female students in universities and other higher institutions of learning, namely polytechnics and colleges of education.

Until recently when a senior lecturer, Prof Richard Akindele of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) was involved in an inappropriate relationship with his Business Administration PG student, Veronica Osagie, sex-for-mark was a secret question, relatively unfamiliar beyond the academic community.

From Miss Osagie, Prof. Akindele negotiated with her for five rounds of sex before her score of 33 per cent could be upgraded to a mark after her heart.

Before this time, more criminal cases of sex-for-mark would have gone unreported in the nation’s higher schools.

It might be that Akindele was netted by Miss Osagie because five rounds of sex were too much for her to bear. If her lecturer had demanded only one round or just two, a deal might have been struck.

After Akindele, a number of universities were emboldened to publicly announce their own version of the academic barter.

Unfortunately, the sex barter between male lecturers and girl-children is not a phenomenon peculiar to higher school campuses alone. It happens in all spheres of human endeavour.

In the movie industry, we often hear of directors or producers demanding sex from beautiful actresses for roles; in the NYSC, girl corps members also are involved in the barter; in the labour market, ladies give and the employers take before a job placement could be possible; in offices, promotion is a seduction weapon for officers to their beautiful subordinates; in contract bidding, sometimes only beautiful women who are willing to barter get the contract.

But we are concerned with the school environment because teachers are supposed to play the role of parents/guardians to their vulnerable girl-students. What could be the cause?

The motive behind sex-for-mark

Recently, former executive secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Peter Okebukola said the admission of the academically weak students is one of the factors responsible for sex-for-mark in the nation’s higher schools.

“If, in the first instance, a student is academically good, what will a lecturer tell her, sex for which mark? All those girls who run after those lecturers or can be harassed by lecturers are those who are academically weak,” he said.

But some thinkers in the education sector have said that some students may be bright in their academic works, yet the need to outsmart their equally bright course mates, because of their ambition to graduate with a class of degree after their heart, might be the motive behind their search for mark at inappropriate places.

First class as job requirement

In some public and multinational companies, one of the requirements for job placement is the possession of a degree in the first class division or at least, second class upper. First class and second class upper degree holders are the ones often shortlisted and subsequently, called for job interview out of a mountain of job seekers’ files. In such a scene, it is likely that students whose eyes are on lucrative federal agencies or multinational companies must start to accumulate unearned grades right from the first day in 100 level.

Also, if female students could chase wealthy male patrons in brothels and street corners in order to finance their education, what is hard for them in seducing their lecturers for marks that will guarantee their financial future?

Some ladies go to school not to learn but to acquire a certificate for promotion and advancement in workplaces; such female students are ready to do anything for marks.

Furthermore, governing councils in federal and state universities owe their loyalty to their visitors and other influential people in the executive or legislature. Vice chancellors or rectors or provosts get a long list of students who might have bypassed the normal process of admission. These school heads admit students on their discretion lists. Such students on discretion list are ready to acquiesce to any type of temptation that will guarantee easy marks and grades.

Usually, sex-for-mark becomes public if a female student feels she has been cheated, and goes for vengeance. If, for instance, a female student requested an ‘A’ in a course for which she had already traded off her chastity with the course master, later got a ‘D’ or and an ‘F’, such lady, may try to seek vengeance against the lecturer.

Also, a student who, wrote her SSCE by proxy, will equally hire mercenaries to sit for UTME and post-UTME test for her. After getting the admission, the fraud continues throughout her days in school.

They missed the show business

Some lecturers, who narrowly missed a career in the entertainment and show business, go over to lecture job. The only difference between lecturing and music or acting is that the women in the show business are more mature and expensive, and the individuals in the sector are celebrities who no longer have watchful parents or guardians over them.

But in academic communities, girl-students are easy to maintain, though more fragile, and jealous boyfriends are all there to nail the randy lecturers who are careless in their escapades.

A lecturer can, through an impromptu test, seduce a girl-student. As he comes into the class, he looks around quickly and finds that a beautiful student he has been fantasizing a date with is not in. He quickly administers an impromptu test, knowing that she will come begging for mark in his office.

Also, some lecturers are patrons of secret cults on the campus. For such lecturers, the girl-student must succumb to their amoral advances or leave the campus. She must choose between her chastity and education. More often than not, the girls choose education.

Reported cases in some schools

Some years back at LASU, a lecturer was alleged to have raped a female admission seeker placed under his guardianship; in April 2012, at Ambrose Alli University, few minutes video of amorous conversation between a lecturer and some female students led to the dismissal of the lecturer; similarly in 2005, LASU sacked a lecturer caught in a compromising position with a 200-level undergraduate in a hotel room; in 2016, the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo state, dismissed 13 lectures and demoted 16 others over sexual harassment and extortion of students; a professor at the University of Port Harcourt was allegedly caught having sex with a girl student in a lecture hall at night; At ABU, a lecturer was arrested in a private female hostel disguised as woman; at Osun State University, a senior lecturer was filmed having sex in a hotel room with one of his female students; at the University of Calabar, a couple of years ago, a senior lecturer was accused of harassing a teenage female diploma student. The case flourishes in other universities but they are not reported.

A bill in the Senate

In May 2016, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege from Delta Central sponsored a bill that would send randy lecturers to five-year jail term. He explained that “When passed into law, it makes it a criminal offence for any educator in a university, polytechnic or any other tertiary educational institution to violate or exploit the student-lecturer relationship for sexual pleasures… vice chancellors of universities, rectors of polytechnics and other chief executives of institutions of higher learning will go to jail for two years if they fail to act within a week on complaints of sexual harassment made by students.” The bill was never passed to law.

NUC’s concern

The executive secretary, NUC, Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed in August, charged vice chancellors of Nigerian universities across the country to “ensure that lecturers who sexually abuse their students do not only suffer consequence but be subjected to public shame.” However, Nigerians are yet to see this happen.

