X-raying the governor Kaduna deserves in 2023





We are moving closer to the epic decision-making year – a period of general elections in Nigeria. Political parties, interested individuals and political actors are dusting their regalia to seek election. It is like an expected market day for village farmers envisaging how much he/she may reap from their months of sweating and caring for their crops.



I developed keen interest in the forthcoming Kaduna gubernatorial election based on the performance and developmental stride of Mallam Nasir El-Rufa’i. The ongoing cascading developmental project in the state has converted the city of crocodile to a permanent site and all thanks to El-Rufa’i and his workaholic team.



The antecedent of El-Rufa’i as FCT minister propelled many of us to support his candidature during the 2015 general elections and we are happy that the end has justified our sweats with massive infrastructural development in the state. For continuity, we need someone with proven capacity that will not only inherit but build on the legacies of the current administration.



My focus this week will be on Barr Abdullahi Mukhtar MON, FCIA. Abdullahi Mukhtar has been an astute public servant with a good track record and wealth of experience in public service.



He began his public service career in the hospitality and tourism sector of the Kaduna state economy and rose to the helm of the management which he ran for over a decade. He has succeeded in positively transforming the business of the board of the state to a national enviable state.



His initial sojourn was in the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Board where he rose to be the executive secretary, a position he held for over a decade-spanning three political administrations. In addition, he has held some advisory roles in the same area before becoming the executive secretary.



Abdullahi Mukhtar worked under three executive governors of Kaduna State due to his proficiency in public sector management. It is rare especially within Nigeria’s political realm for a head of a state agency to serve under three different governors without being shoved aside. He was appointed by Senator Ahmed Muhammed Makarfi when he was governor of the state. He worked throughout the tenure of former Vice President Namadi Sambo as governor and held the same position under Late Patrick Yakowa – an uncommon phenomenon in Nigeria.

Secondly, due to his professionalism and competence, President Muhammadu Buhari retained Abdullahi Mukhtar as Chairman of NAHCON despite the removal of most of the heads of MDAs.

It is noteworthy that his tenure was extended by Mr President to allow him to conclude the hajj calendar cycle. Abdullahi Mukhtar is gifted with the rare attribute of extraordinary management skills. His tenure witnessed unprecedented levels of value addition and developmental strides within the sectors he served.

It is with this historical record in mind that I deem it necessary to promote his candidacy to the exalted position of Kaduna governorship come 2023.

It is our very positive conviction that the gains seen in his handling of the various micro-political economies will be extrapolated and transited to our beloved Kaduna state’s prominence.

Because of constant change in leadership, Nigeria, especially Kaduna state, has experienced retardation in the area of provision of public infrastructure and drives in human empowerment policies and programmes. We have never had ambitious projects’ like the Urban Renewal project executed by the current administration.

Kaduna is like a mini Nigeria and serves as unofficial headquarters of Northern Nigeria. Whatever happens to Kaduna in terms of progress or retrogression will definitely have a backslash on other states in the North.

In contrast, continuity in the system ensures and encourages continual completion of projects, implementation of policies and programmes to their full functional capacity. Continuity in the system helps to achieve the desired purpose for which projects/facilities and programmes were made.

However, we all wish the best for the state and I look forward to more options so we can compare and contrast for us to pick the best among the rest for our dear state in 2023 God willing.

Zakari writes from Sabon Gari, Zaria, Kaduna state via [email protected]