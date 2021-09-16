Yabatech: Students want late NANS leader immortalised



The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the management of Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) to immortalise its late leader Comrade Sunday Oladele.

A statement by the NANS Senate President, Chuks Okafor, Thursday read, “The Senate leadership after full consultation with former National student leaders have concluded plans to engage the management of Yaba College of Technology on their planned Senate section and lying in state of Late Comrade Oladele Sunday the first president of National Association of Nigerian students (NANS).

“As Nigerians have already been informed of the proposed National burial of our Late leader, it will be just that one of the students Hostel/Hall named after Late Oladele Sunday. No word can express the sad mood of Nigerians students former and present student leaders especially acknowledging the real fact that the Late leader spent 41years struggling to get his certificate from Yaba College of Technology.

“By the words of Martin Luther King, a man dies when he refused to stand up for justice , a man dies when he refuses to take a stand for that which is true, the truth is that Yaba College of Technology need to immortalise the Late former NANS leader to pacify teaming Millions of Nigerian students who see the injustice against the first NANS president as one humiliation too many, while we join other Nigerians to prepare for the National burial we appeal for cooperation of Yaba College of Technology management towards in any capacity capable of guarantying a National burial and immortalisation of our former leader.”