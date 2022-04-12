YAF urges security agencies to thwart succession plans in Yorubaland



As part of their continuous peaceful campaigns against groups agitating for violence in the South-west, a coalition under the aegis of the Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF), has asked the security agencies to thwart any succession plans in Yorubaland.

The group also urged the citizens of both Ekiti and Osun states to prepare to go out and exercise their civic rights of voting for their individual preferred candidates on the days scheduled for the governorship elections.

In a statement released to Blueprint Tuesday in Abuja, the group also took its sensitisation and enlightenment campaigns to other parts of the two states, urging the people to reject anyone promoting violence during the forthcoming governorship elections in the two states.

According to the statement, YAF National Coordinator, Adeshina Animashaun, led other members during the visits of the coalition to the two states, appealed to the government, security agencies and other major stakeholders in the South-west to rise to the challenge of ensuring a peaceful, free and fair elctions in Ekiti and Osun states.

While the Ekiti State governorship election has been scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to hold on June 18, 2022, that of Osun to elect a new governor will be conducted on July 16, 2022.

YAF therefore urged the electorate in the two South-west states to ignore agitators and all those threatening that there won’t governorship elections as scheduled by INEC in the two states.

The coalition also described as “devilish” alleged plans by some Yoruba secessionist groups to work for the break-up of Nigeria, warning that this could lead to a second civil war in the country.

“It, therefore, called on the federal government and the various security agencies to take urgent decision to put in place adequate security measures to ensure the forthcoming elections in both Ekiti and Osun states are conducted in a peaceful atmosphere devoid of any violence.

Animashaun restated that the aims and objectives of those kicking against the conduct of the governorship polls in the two states were mainly to cause violence, chaos and to destroy Yorubaland.

“Those people by their nefarious and unpatriotic activities are bent on bringing hardship and disaster to the peace loving people of the South West,” he warned.