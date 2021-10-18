Yahaya Bello deserves a bigger role: Nigerians react as Sun awards governor of the year

Following the award of the Governor of the Year bestowed on Governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, by The Sun Newspaper, Nigerians from different quarters are calling on the governor to aspire for a bigger role to enable him to make wider impacts.

Governor Bello was honoured at the award function that took place on Saturday at Eko Hotel in Lagos.

The honour which depends on a basic evaluation of Bello’s accomplishments in Kogi state, his party (the All Progressive Congress), his public mediations and drives, was conveyed to the governor via his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, alongside different dignitaries perceived for their outstanding commitment to the country and humankind inside the year before.

Bello who can be supposed to be fresh in politics has had the option to get through into the focal point of national issues.

Last year, the governor was all the rage after remaining against the superfluous spread of fears and discover bungle that showed up with the rise of the COVID-19. Inside that period, he stuck out and assembled the economy of Kogi state while different states were kept stopped through the lockdown. This became productive when Kogi was reported as the main investment place in Nigeria, surpassing Lagos.

Inside 2020, Bello likewise got %100 peace for individuals of Kogi State. This assists the state with achieving the status of being the most tranquil state in North Central Nigeria.

Following his honor over the weekend, groups and youthful Nigerians are sending their complimentary messages. Various bodies have said that the honor is a confirmation of the giant step of the governor and his towering name in Nigerian politics. They said they are glad for the lead representative while simultaneously, encouraging him not to feel complement.