Yahaya Bello is a shining light, Ajaka celebrates Kogi gov at 47

Deputy national publicity secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, has celebrated the governor of Kogi state Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello on his 47th years anniversary.

Ajaka, in a statement released Saturday in Abuja, joined family and friends of governor Bello, both in Nigeria and abroad, especially the Kogi state indigenes to rejoice with a man he described as “young, Vibrant and Energetic political leader whose antecedents continue to inspire hope in a new generation of leaders.”

The APC spokesman said since governor Bello clinched the seat of power in Kogi state in his 40s he has provided a visionary and focused style of leadership that showcased the potentials in Nigerian youths.

While describing Yahaya Bello as a shining light, Ajaka said the energy and leadership skills Yahaya Bello displayed in the recently conducted APC presidential primary has further built Hope in Nigerians youths that they have all it take to lead Nigeria.

