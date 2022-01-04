Yahaya Bello mourns Datti, Tofa

Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has commiserated with the government and people of Kano state and the entire Emirates Council over the death of their two illustrious sons, renowned urologist and President-General, Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria, Dr. Ibrahim Datti Ahmed and a former National Republican Convention (NRC) presidential candidate in the 1993 election, Alhaji Othman Bashir Tofa.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary Onogwu Muhammed, Governor Bello described the loss of the two elder statesmen as a great loss not only to Kano state but to Nigeria in general.

The governor said: “Dr Datti Ahmed was a refined gentleman with unquantifiable contributions to the development of education and the Shariah knowledge as guidance to the Muslim faithful.

“He will be missed for his wise counselling and his vast knowledge on moral lessons needed for our future generations.”

Similarly, Governor Bello expressed shock over the death Alhaji Tofa saying his death has no doubt created a vacuum in Nigeria’s political space.

Governor Bello said: “He was a gentleman politician who believed in service delivery and developmental democracy.”

He prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant their souls eternal rest in Aljannatur firdausi.

The governor also prayed to Allah to grant their families, the government and people of Kano state and the entire Emirates Council the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

