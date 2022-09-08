Yahaya congratulates new NANS president Barambu

Gombe state Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has congratulated the newly elected President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Usman Umar Barambu, on his victory at the recent NANS convention.

This was contained in a press statement signed and made available to Blueprint in Gombe by the Director General Press Affairs to the governor on Thursday.

He said he received the news of Barambu’s victory with delight, being the first student from Gombe state to earn the mandate of the Nigerian students and be elected as president.

The governor described the former National President of Gombe State Students’ Association (GOSSA) as a passionate and hard-working young man and unionist with track records of excellent performance and leadership qualities, urging him to bring to bear his wealth of experience in repositioning the students’ body for the good of Nigerian students.

Governor Inuwa tasked him to continue to bring pride and honour to his home state while assuring him of the support, solidarity and goodwill of the government and people of Gombe state as he presides over the apex body of the Nigerian students.

